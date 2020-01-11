

Codi Wilson and Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A powerful storm is moving through to the GTA Saturday, bringing heavy rainfall, high winds, and freezing rain, Environment Canada says.

The city of Toronto is under a rainfall warning and a freezing rain warning has been issued for the rest of the GTA.

Environment Canada says Toronto could see between 40 and 60 millimetres of rainfall by this evening.

“Since the ground is frozen, the winter rainfall warning criterion of 25 mm in 24 hours is being met,” the national weather agency said in its advisory.

“The rain may change over to freezing rain beginning later this evening as temperatures dip to near the zero degree mark. Freezing rain warnings may be needed in some areas as this event draws closer.”

Strong winds of up to 80 kilometres an hour are expected on Sunday morning.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” the advisory continued.

Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips says the weather today could break multiple records.

Phillips said the rainfall record for Jan. 11 is around 25 millimetres and the high temperature record is 11.7 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 11 C on Saturday.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning Saturday afternoon.

The agency is asking residents in the region to exercise extreme caution around all bodies of water and avoid driving on flooded roadways in low-lying areas and underpasses.

"Due to saturated conditions and heavy rainfall, rivers within the GTA will be experiencing higher flows and water levels, resulting in hazardous conditions. Flooding is occurring in the Winston Churchill and Mayfield area in Brampton, on the roads in the core of Woodbridge in Vaughan," the advisory read, adding that high waves are possible along Lake Ontario's shoreline.

"The water levels in some of TRCA’s watercourses are still rising and have yet to peak in all of TRCA’s watersheds, including the Humber and Don River."

Flooding causes road closures, power outages

City crews will be available around-the-clock to respond to flooding calls along with members of the forestry department, which will be on standby to deal with fallen trees and branches knocked down by strong winds.

Transportation Services staff will be assisting in the city's storm response by monitoring road conditions and clearing catch basins and debris off of roadways.

The southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway are closed at Bayview/Bloor due to flooding caused by the overflow from the Don River. Motorists are being forced off the highway at the Bayview/Bloor Ramp.

Bayview Avenue is closed south of Pottery Road also due to water from the Don River spilling into the road.

York Regional Police have also closed several intersections in the region due to heavy flooding.

Sgt. Scott Hunter said they received numerous calls of people driving through the flooded areas and getting stranded.

“I’ve never seen it like this before,” Hunter said. “I’ve never seen so much rain in 24 hours.”

He is advising motorists to be cautious and be aware of their surroundings.

“Everybody needs to slow down with this kind of weather.”

Several closures include 16th Ave in Markham, from Village Parkway to Normandale Road West; Old Homestead between the Queensway North and Woodbine Avenue, in Georgina; 19th Avenue in Richmond Hill between Leslie Street and Bayview Avenue; and Ninth Line in Markham between 16th Avenue and Donald Cousens Parkway.

Joseph Petrungaro, the director of Roads and Traffic Operations for the York Region, said they are closely monitoring the weather especially overnight when the temperature drops below the freezing mark.

He said as soon as the temperature drops, the road freeze up, causing slippery and dangerous conditions.

"We’ll monitor and do everything we can to keep our road safe," Petrungaro said, adding that it is a great night to stay home and avoid the roads.

But for those who are travelling, Petrungaro said to be patient and give yourself extra time. He said another safe alternative is to take transit.

Peel police have also closed roads in Brampton due to flooding.

The City of Mississauga also issued a flood warning for its watershed areas north and east of the city, and asked residents to stay away from watercourses.

Meanwhile, hundreds Toronto Hydro customers are experience power outage due to the weather.

About 1400 customers in the area of Islignton and Highway 401 remain without power.

Power was restored early Saturday night for the 780 customers in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland who were previously without electricity.