

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Record-breaking temperatures are in the forecast today as the Canada Day weekend officially gets underway.

Environment Canada is forecasting a daytime high of 36 C today, which would top a 54-year-old record for this date (35 C).

The temperature, however, could feel even hotter with the humidity. The weather agency says that humidex values will reach about 45 later this afternoon with a UV index of 8 or very high.

There won’t be much relief overnight, either.

A low of 24 C is in the forecast for the early morning hours on Sunday but the temperature will shoot back up to 35 C just in time for Canada Day celebrations.

The all-time record for July 1 is 35.6 (1963), so it is possible that a new mark will be set tomorrow as well.

“This will be the most significant heat event in the past few years,” Environment Canada said in a heat warning issued on Thursday. “The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Blue Jays to close Rogers Centre roof as a precaution

In advance of today’s extreme heat, the Toronto Blue Jays have announced that the roof of the Rogers Centre will be closed for an afternoon contest the Detroit Tigers that is scheduled to get underway at 1:07 p.m..

The club also says that multiple water stations will be available throughout the stadium “in the interest of fan safety” through Monday.

“Fans coming down to the ballpark this long weekend are being urged to stay hydrated and take the necessary measures to protect themselves against the weather conditions, such as using sunscreen and wearing hats,” a statement released by the club on Saturday morning reads.

Cooling centres are open

With the extreme weather expected to linger for upwards of a week, the City of Toronto has opened

seven cooling centres across the city, including a 24-hour location at Metro Hall.

Should the hot weather continue, the City of Toronto could also issue an extended heat warning, which would trigger extended hours at public swimming pools. Such a warning is usually issued once the temperature exceeds 31 C on three consecutive days.