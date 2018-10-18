

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Residents north of the city woke up to a bit of winter weather on Thursday morning.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Newmarket, Georgina, Uxbridge, Beaverton, northern Durham and York regions, Barrie, Orillia, and Midland after a small amount of snow accumulated overnight.

“Brisk northwest winds continue to usher in scattered flurries off of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay this morning. The flurries will be mixed with showers immediately along the shorelines of the lakes,” the national weather agency wrote in its weather advisory.

“In areas further inland and over higher ground such as the Dundalk Highlands, temperatures are cold enough for snow to accumulate on the ground. Local snowfall amounts of 2 to 5 cm having been observed last night.”

Environment Canada says motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions and visibility could be reduced at times due to heavier flurries.

“A high pressure ridge moving in is expected to cut off the lake effect precipitation around the noon hour,” the national weather agency noted.