School bus cancellations for Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 6:08AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 11, 2019 6:12AM EST
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Monday, Nov. 11, 2019:
Halton Region: Buses cancelled in all zones today for public and Catholic schools. Schools remain open.
Niagara Region: All buses cancelled today for the District School Board of Niagara and Niagara Catholic District School Board. Schools are open.