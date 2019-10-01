

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A severe thunderstorm warning has ended in Toronto after a brief storm rumbled into the region.

The weather advisory was issued after a day of record-breaking heat in the city.

The city saw a high of 31.2 C at Pearson Airport this afternoon, a new record for Oct. 1.

But a massive temperature swing is expected in the next 24 hours.

By Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada says the temperature is expected to drop to 13 C.

Cooler weather will be sticking around.

The temperature will hover at around 14 C for the rest of the week and relief from the rain likely won’t come until Saturday.