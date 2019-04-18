

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Environment Canada is calling for a soggy long weekend for most of the Greater Toronto Area.

Ahead of significant rainfall on Friday and Saturday, the national weather agency issued a special weather statement on Thursday for Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Halton Hills, Milton, Burlington, Oakville, Pickering, Oshawa, southern Durham Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham.

“Total rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 millimetres are likely Good Friday and Saturday as a series of low pressure systems from the southern plains states affect southern Ontario,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory read.

“Although the ground is generally no longer frozen, it will still have a limited ability to absorb this rainfall. As a result, some ponding of water is possible in low-lying areas. The rainfall warning criterion of 50 millimetres of rain within 24 hours is not expected to be reached in general.”

Friday and Saturday will see daytime highs of 10 C.

The rain is expected to taper off just in time for Easter egg hunts on Sunday. Environment Canada says a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 16 C is in the foreast on Sunday.

Toronto could see more rain on Monday and Tuesday but sunshine will return on Wednesday.