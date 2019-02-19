

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto and most of southern Ontario are expected to see a bout of messy weather Wednesday as yet another low pressure system moves into the province.

The GTA currently sits under a special weather statement from Environment Canada, which says that the sloppy weather is expected to move in Wednesday afternoon.

“Snow will arrive Wednesday afternoon, then quickly change over to freezing rain Wednesday evening,” the statement says. “Freezing rain or freezing drizzle will then change to occasional rain or drizzle by Thursday morning as temperatures edge above the zero degree mark.”

The statement warns that surfaces could be slippery as a result of the precipitation.

Those heading out today will need to bundle up well. The temperature sat at -11 C Tuesday morning, but it feels more like -16 with the wind chill. A high of -4 C is expected in the city today, though it will feel like -9 with the wind chill.

While a wind chill of -14 is expected overnight, the temperature is expected to rise to a high of -4 on Wednesday.

The city said Tuesday morning that an extreme cold weather alert issued Monday will end at noon today as the temperature rises.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be warmer, with highs of 2 C and 1 C expected.