

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The GTA and much of southern Ontario could be in for a winter wallop this week, thanks to an approaching Texas Low.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday for Toronto and all of southern Ontario, advising that significant snowfall, freezing rain and rain could all be part of the forecast on Wednesday.

“Current indications suggest that precipitation associated with a Texas Low will move into the area early Wednesday morning,” the weather agency said. “The precipitation may begin as snow then change to rain or freezing rain or continue as snow.

“Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 centimetres are possible in areas where the precipitation falls primarily as snow.”

The special weather statement noted that there is still a high degree of uncertainty in terms of how the storm will track and any changes could drastically affect the volume and type of precipitation.

The GTA saw unseasonably warm temperatures over the weekend, with highs several degrees above the freezing mark Saturday and Sunday.

That warm trend continued Monday. The city sat at 9 C Monday afternoon and a low of just 0 C is expected overnight.

A high of 6 C is expected Tuesday, with a risk of freezing rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a high of 2 C and a low of -2 C is expected in Toronto.

Temperatures are expected to drop back below the freezing mark Thursday and Friday, with a low of -6 C expected Thursday and a low of -11 C expected on Friday.