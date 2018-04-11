Torontonians could be in for a slippery commute tomorrow morning.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, Hamilton, and the regions of Halton, Peel, York, and Durham, warning of freezing rain early Thursday.

“A fast-moving low pressure system will cross southern Ontario Thursday bringing an area of rain with it. The precipitation may start off as freezing rain early in the morning before quickly changing to rain as temperatures rise above the freezing mark,” the national weather agency said in its advisory.

“Any freezing rain should be fairly brief near the Highway 401 corridor, but may persist for a couple of hours for regions farther north and especially over higher terrain. Locally slippery conditions are possible. Closer to the lake Ontario shoreline, only rain is expected.”

Parts of southern Ontario could be in for a “much more significant” freezing rain event on Saturday and Sunday.

“Precipitation may start out as rain, but increasing northeasterly winds will draw colder air from an arctic high pressure system to the north, resulting in a changeover to freezing rain. A few rounds of precipitation are likely during this period with a significant threat of prolonged freezing rain in some areas,” the weather statement continued.

Environment Canada says areas farther north over higher terrain will be most impacted by the weather event, while communities close to Lake Ontario near the Highway 401 corridor will likely remain slightly above the freezing mark, limiting the amount of icing.

“This has the potential to be a major ice storm for some regions with ice accumulations in excess of 20 millimetres possible. Ice accumulations of this magnitude combined with gusty winds to 60 km/h may result in widespread power outages due to fallen tree limbs and power lines,” Environment Canada says.

The national weather agency added that driving conditions could also be “hazardous” in some areas.

For Toronto, precipitation is in the forecast for the next week. Sunshine is expected to return to the city on Tuesday.