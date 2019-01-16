

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto’s medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert ahead of a dip in temperature later tonight.

Environment Canada says the city will see a high of -1 C today but by this evening, the temperature is expected to fall to -7, feeling close to -14 with the wind chill.

Later tonight, the temperature will continue to plummet, feeling like -19 at around midnight.

The city’s top doctor issues extreme cold weather alerts whenever the temperature reaches approximately -15 C or colder or when the wind chill is set to reach around -20 or colder.

Extreme cold weather alerts trigger a number of additional services for people experiencing homelessness, including the opening of a warming centre at Metro Hall and additional overnight street outreach.

Torontonians are advised to stay dry and dress in layers during frigid weather.

Toronto Public Health is also reminding people to drink warm fluids, limit time outdoors, and check on family and friends who may be vulnerable to cold-related illnesses.

This is the third extreme cold weather alert issued in Toronto this season.