Toronto and the GTA are under a heat warning and an air quality statement ahead of sweltering temperatures that could make it feel close to 40 with the humidex.

The temperature at 6 a.m. was already 17 C and Environment Canada says that the mercury will rise to 32 C by later this afternoon. With the humidex added on, the weather agency says that the temperature could feel closer to 40 at times.

That sort of heat could, in turn, lead to poorer than normal air quality across the GTA.

Environment Canada says that “ground-level ozone concentrations” resulting from the hear will mean that there will be moderate risk air quality values throughout the day with the potential for “short-term high risk” values in the afternoon.

“A special air quality statement is in place due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality,” the weather agency said in a statement. “Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation and headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”

Temperatures well above seasonal norms

Though it will be a scorcher today, the temperature is likely to fall just short of the all-time record for this date of 33.9 C (1957).

Nonetheless, the daytime high will still be well above the seasonal average of 24 C.

In advance of the heat both Environment Canada and the City of Toronto issued heat warnings.

Speaking with reporters at a community event on Sunday, Mayor John Tory urged any vulnerable residents looking to escape the heat to visit one of the city’s many air-conditioned community centres.

“We have across the city more than 180 community centres and we have a map on Toronto.ca that shows libraries and other places (where people can go), so there are many many place where I would urge people to go if they don’t have somewhere where they can get out of the heat,” he said.

Scorching temperatures to linger into Monday

Temperatures will drop slightly overnight but not by much.

Environment Canada is forecasting an overnight low of 22 C. On Monday, temperatures will again top the 30 C mark with a high of 31 C expected.

Environment Canada says that a cold front crossing Southern Ontario on Monday night will then bring more seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week.