

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto remains under a snow squall watch as additional squalls remain possible Friday night.

Environment Canada said the system that brought brief and intense snowfall to the city early in the evening has now moved south of the area.

“Additional snow squalls from Georgian Bay will be possible tonight as winds shift to a northwesterly direction,” the national weather agency said in an advisory Friday night.

Drivers are being advised to prepare for any adverse travel conditions should snow squalls develop.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the advisory continued. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Flurries and blowing snow is expected overnight. The temperature will drop to -18 C.

It will be mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries on Saturday. The high will be -4 C, feeling like -17 with the wind chill.

On Sunday, it will be cloudy with a high of 1 C.

Whiteout conditions cause crashes, delays

York Regional Police responded to a number of collisions in Markham, Vaughan, and Richmond Hill on Friday afternoon.

There were no serious injuries reported.

Whiteout conditions also affected some GO train services. The Aurora GO 14:41 - Union Station 15:38 train has been cancelled due to whiteout conditions near Rutherford GO.

Passengers needed to take shuttle buses from Aurora, King City, Maple and Rutherford GO stations to the Hwy 407 Terminal. Passengers at Downsview were advised to use their GO fare at staffed entrances at TTC.

The inclement weather has also forced the postponement of an Ontario Hockey League game between the Mississauga Steelheads and Owen Sound Attack at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.