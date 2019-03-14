

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Torontonians can ditch the parkas this morning as spring-like weather arrives in the city.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 10 C in Toronto today but be sure to keep an umbrella handy as showers are expected to begin early this afternoon.

The rain will be followed by a risk of a thunderstorm this evening, the national weather agency says.

Mild temperatures combined with the wet weather prompted the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) to issue a warning about possible flooding over the next 24 hours.

“Toronto and Region Conservation advises Environment Canada has forecasted 10-20mm of rainfall beginning Thursday around noon and tapering off early Friday morning. There is also a slight chance of Thunderstorms during Thursday evening which could bring an additional 10-30mm of rainfall over a short duration,” the TRCA wrote in an advisory issued Wednesday.

“In addition to the rain, temperatures are expected to remain above zero today until overnight Friday, resulting in additional runoff from melting snow. Many of TRCA’s rivers and streams have full ice cover. The rise in water levels from rainfall and snowmelt could result in a break-up of the ice.”

Ice jams and localized flooding near culverts and bridge piers are possible today, the TRCA said.

“All rivers within the GTA may experience higher flows and water levels, resulting in potential flooding and hazardous conditions,” The TRCA continued.

“Ponding may occur in low-lying areas. The combination of slippery and unstable banks could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water body. All shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered hazardous.”

There is a 40 per cent chance of showers on Friday and the city will see a high of 7 C.

Sunshine is in the forecast this weekend but daytime highs are expected to hover just slightly above the freezing mark.