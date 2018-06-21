

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





After wet and cool weather in Toronto last summer, it appears the city is back on track for the sunny season this year.

Today is the first official day of summer and Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips says the city will likely see “warmer than normal” temperatures over the next few months.

“We had such a bummer of a summer last year that people are saying we are owed a good summer. We’ve already had a taste of it,” Phillips told CP24 Thursday.

As of Labour Day last year, Toronto only had nine days above 30 C. So far this year, Phillips said the city has seen six.

“Think about the fact that the unofficial kickoff of summer is the long weekend in May. Well since then, we’ve had half the number of wet days we had last year,” Phillips added.

“Our models are saying warmer than normal. Not as warm as two years ago, but certainly warmer than last year. (It’s) kind of like the goldilocks of weather, not too hot, not too cold.”

This summer’s weather trend is also good news for visitors and businesses on Toronto Island.

“The water temperatures are going to be warmer (and) the lake levels are lower so there is not going to be any of the kind of Toronto Island problems that we had last year,” Phillips said.

“It is hard to really say anything nasty about this summer if you like your summers warm.”

Torontonians enthused over the promising forecast may want to temper their excitement until after the weekend.

While Environment Canada is calling for some sunshine and seasonable temperatures today and tomorrow, the city could see cooler temperatures and showers on Saturday and Sunday.