

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking for a 19-year-old woman who allegedly broke into a Humber Summit apartment belonging to her ex-boyfriend and then proceeded to stab him in the stomach.

The incident took place at an apartment near Ardwick Blvd. and Finch Ave. at around 3:15 a.m.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries in the attack and was taken to hospital or treatment.

Police say that they know the identity of the suspect but have not yet apprehended her.

The investigation at the scene remains ongoing.