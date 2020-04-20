

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





A long-term care home in Woodbrige has reported six deaths related to COVID-19 following an outbreak at the facility.

A spokesperson for Villa Leonardo Gambin, located near Steeles and Islington avenues, confirmed the news Monday morning.

“Communication was issued yesterday to the families of the residents at Villa Leonardo Gambin informing them that a resident, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away and that this was the sixth resident to pass away since the outbreak at Villa Leonardo Gambin was first confirmed by Public Health,” Natalie Gokchenian, a representative of Sienna Senior Living, which manages Villa Leonardo Gambin, said in an email to CP24.

Sienna Senior Living says it has taken steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 within its several residences in both Ontario and British Columbia since the outset of the pandemic, including limiting non-essential visitors, active screening of staff and essential visitors and enhanced cleaning protocols.

“The majority of our residences have been able to successfully stop the spread and limit it to one positive case,” Sienna Senior Living President and CEO Lois Cormack said in news release issued Monday.

There are currently 112 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes across Ontario, representing the deaths of 240 residents and one staff member.

Last week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the province’s plan to “fortify a ring” around such facilities, which includes stricter testing and screening measures in homes facing outbreaks, as well as an emergency order that limits staff to working at one facility. That order goes into effect Wednesday.