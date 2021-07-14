

The Associated Press





MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Police are investigating after two bodies were found Wednesday at a South Florida hotel that was once the mansion of the late fashion designer Gianni Versace .

Officials didn't identify the men or how they died.

Thursday marks the 24th anniversary of Versace 's fatal shooting outside the South Beach landmark.

On the morning of July 15, 1997, Versace was returning home from the News Cafe, just a few blocks away from his Ocean Drive mansion. As Versace began to climb the steps to his home, serial killer Andrew Cunanan shot Versace in the head. Cunanan, who was suspected of killing four other men, killed himself on a houseboat eight days after Versace 's shooting.