Amazon ditches New York headquarters
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2011 file photo, the Amazon.com logo is displayed at a news conference in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 12:01PM EST
NEW YORK - Amazon says it will not be building a new headquarters in New York, a stunning reversal after a yearlong search.
The online retailer has faced opposition from some New York politicians, who were unhappy with the tax incentives Amazon was promised.
Amazon said Thursday it does not plan to look for another location, and will continue to build out offices in Arlington, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee.