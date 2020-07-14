CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Another spike brings India past 900,000 cases
People wearing face masks cross a bridge with their cycles in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Several Indian states imposed weekend curfews and locked down high-risk areas as the number of coronavirus cases surged past 900,000 on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 7:26AM EDT
NEW DELHI -- India's number of coronavirus cases jumped by another 28,000 on Tuesday and are fast approaching 1 million.
The 28,498 cases reported in the past 24 hours took the national total to 906,752. Cases have jumped by 100,000 in four days.
The Health Ministry also reported another 553 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 23,727.
India has largely lifted its nationwide lockdown, and the virus has been spreading at a significant rate, prompting several big cities to impose partial lockdowns.
The southern city of Pune started a 10-day lockdown Tuesday in an attempt to break the chain of infections. Only essentials including milk shops, pharmacies, doctors' clinics and emergency services will be allowed open.
Eight of India's 28 states, including the worst-hit Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi, account for nearly 90% of cases.
India is the third worst-affected country in terms of infections, only behind the United States and Brazil.