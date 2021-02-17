Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip admitted to hospital
Britain's Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from the Duke to the Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, who will conclude the ceremony from Highgrove House, at Windsor Castle, England, Wednesday July 22, 2020. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 17, 2021 9:18AM EST
Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell.
The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.
It says the admission is "a precautionary measure."
Philip is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.