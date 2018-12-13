

The Associated Press





SAN LORENZO, Calif. - A man who authorities say was possibly trying to burglarize an abandoned Chinese restaurant has been rescued from the grease vent, where officials say he had been trapped for two days.

The Alameda County sheriff's office says deputies and firefighters were called to the vacant building in San Lorenzo on Wednesday after someone heard cries for help.

The office says that when officials arrived they found the grease -covered man stuck inside the metal vent.

Sgt. Ray Kelly tells the San Francisco Chronicle the man was in generally good condition despite being exposed to the elements.

Kelly says the unidentified man was taken to a hospital, and deputies will decide later whether to book him into jail or issue a citation.