Explosion rocks chemicals factory near Cairo's airport
This photo provided by Taher Amer Fathy shows an explosion at a chemicals factory in Cairo on Thursday, July 12, 2018. A military spokesman, Col. Tamer al-Rifai, said on Facebook that the explosion occurred in a petrochemical warehouse of the Heliopolis chemical company. (Taher Amer Fathy via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 10:36PM EDT
CAIRO - An explosion rocked a chemicals factory near Cairo's airport Thursday night, prompting firefighters and ambulances to rush to the scene.
Local media reported several injuries, but no deaths.
A military spokesman, Col. Tamer al-Rifai, said on Facebook that high temperatures in a petrochemical warehouse of the Heliopolis chemical company caused the explosion.
People in Egypt's capital residents reporting hearing a loud explosion and then seeing red smoke rising from the factory.