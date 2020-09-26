Lebanese prime minister-designate steps down amid impasse
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, file photo, Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib speaks to journalists at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon. Adib has resigned Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 amid a political impasse over government formation, nearly a month after he was appointed to the job. The announced by Adib deals a blow to French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to break a dangerous stalemate in the crisis-hit country. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)
Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 7:59AM EDT
BEIRUT - Lebanon's prime minister-designate has resigned amid a political impasse over government formation, nearly a month after he was appointed to the job.
The announced by Prime Minister-designate Moustapha Adib Saturday deals a blow to French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to break a dangerous stalemate in the crisis-hit country.
The French leader has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a Cabinet made up of independent specialists that can work on enacting urgent reforms to extract Lebanon from a devastating economic and financial crisis worsened by the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port.