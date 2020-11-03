Here in Canada, most people cannot say they’ve waited long in a line in order to cast a ballot in an election.

But in the United States, it’s basically an expectation.

While the threat of coronavirus convinced more than 100 million Americans to cast ballots before Tuesday, there were still plenty of lineups in select U.S. states.

Pennsylvania:

Several counties in Pennsylvania - a state leaning Democrat but still hotly contested according to most recent polls – reported issues with voting machinery on Tuesday morning, leading to some lineups: