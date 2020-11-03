Here in Canada, most people cannot say they’ve waited long in a line in order to cast a ballot in an election.

But in the United States, it’s basically an expectation.

While the threat of coronavirus convinced more than 100 million Americans to cast ballots before Tuesday, there were still plenty of lineups in select U.S. states.

Pennsylvania:

Several counties in Pennsylvania - a state leaning Democrat but still hotly contested according to most recent polls – reported issues with voting machinery on Tuesday morning, leading to some lineups:

Delware County, PA:

Luzerne County, PA:

Meanwhile, the State of Mississippi did not institute any advance polling nor did it expand its mail-in balloting program in response to COVID-19, leading to lineups like this:

And this...

And this...

Polling places close in Mississippi at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Elsewhere in the United States, there were equipment-related delays reported in select counties in Ohio, Texas and Georgia.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it was also investigating robocalls in Michigan and Iowa reportedly telling voters to “stay home and stay safe” rather than turn out to vote.

Nearly 102 million Americans cast ballots ahead of Election Day.

U.S. President Donald Trump has already threatened legal action to prevent the counting of ballots that arrive after Election Day, which some states allow. Meanwhile, a federal judge ordered postal workers in some major cities to sweep processing facilities for any remaining ballots before the end of the day.

Collection and processing of ballots by mail had earlier been curtailed by orders of the Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, who happens to be a major Republican Party donor.

--With files from the Associated Press