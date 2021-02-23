LONDON - Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip is "comfortable" in a London hospital where he is being treated for an infection.

The palace says Philip, the 99-year-old husband of the Queen, is responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.

He was admitted to the private King Edward the Seventh's Hospital a week ago after feeling ill.

Royal officials called it a precautionary measure.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 at Westminster Abbey in London, five years before she became Queen.

He is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.