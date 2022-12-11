

The Canadian Press





NEW YORK (AP) — Dorothy Pitman Hughes, a pioneering Black feminist, child welfare advocate and lifelong community activist who formed a powerful speaking partnership with Gloria Steinem and appeared with her in one of the most iconic photos of the second-wave feminist movement, has died.

She was 84. Hughes died Dec. 1 in Tampa, Florida.

She was perhaps best known for her community activism, especially at the center she established on Manhattan's West side for child care and support for working parents, including job training.

Hughes appeared in a famous 1971 photo with Steinem in which the two raised their arms in the Black Power salute.