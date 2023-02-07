Quake deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors
Two men carry a body from a destroyed building in Adana, southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. A powerful earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing and injuring thousands of people. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2023 5:44AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 7, 2023 5:46AM EST
ADANA, Turkey (AP) — The death toll from a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks rose to more than 5,000 as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings.
Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay said Tuesday the total number of deaths in Turkey had risen to 3,419.
That brought the number of people killed to 5,021, with another 1,602 people confirmed dead on the Syrian side of the border.
The earthquake struck early Monday morning, bringing down thousands of buildings.
Rescuers were racing frantically to find more survivors but their efforts were being impeded by temperatures below freezing and some 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous.