

The Associated Press





SYDNEY, Australia -- A 20-year-old scuba diver died Saturday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Australia's Queensland state, authorities said.

The man was attacked at around 2 p.m. near Indian Head on the eastern side of Fraser Island. A doctor and nurse at the scene provided first aid until paramedics arrived and were winched down by helicopter. They provided emergency treatment but the man, who had been bitten around the legs, could not be saved and died at the scene, said the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The attack happened not far from where 23-year-old Queensland wildlife ranger Zachary Robba was fatally mauled by a great white shark in April.

Queensland police were not immediately able to identify the victim in Saturday's attack. They said a report was being prepared for the coroner.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that the attack was a tragic event for the community.

"Our deepest condolences go to this young man's family and friends," he said. "The loss of a young life with his future before him is a tragedy beyond words. We share their sadness and grief."

At least four people have died in shark attacks in Australia this year. A 57-year-old diver was killed off Western Australia state in January and a 60-year-old surfer was killed off Kingscliff in New South Wales state in June.