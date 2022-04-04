Toronto police say an arrest has been made in connection with an attempted murder investigation in the northwest end of the city last month.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West at around 8 p.m. on March 7 for a reported stabbing.

Investigators say a 33-year-old man was approached by an unknown suspect who began yelling at him and then moments later, stabbed him.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect was later identified as 29-year-old Robert Vernon, of Mississauga.

On Saturday, Vernon was arrested and charged with attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon, weapons dangerous, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone who recently had contact with the accused is asked to contact investigators.