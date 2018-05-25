

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of "rooting against us in our negotiations with North KorePresident Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of "rooting against us in our negotiations with North Korea."a."

Trump lashed out against Democrats on Twitter Friday, a day after he withdrew from a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The cancellation drew sharp criticism from a number of top Democrats.

Trump says Democrats are also: "coming to the defence of MS 13 thugs, saying that they are individuals & must be nurtured, or asking to end your big Tax Cuts & raise your taxes instead."

He adds: "Dems have lost touch!"