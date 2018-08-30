

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Yorkdale Shopping Centre is currently under lockdown after shots were fired in the busy mall in broad daylight.

“What we have is reports of shots being fired. I can’t give you any other information at this time,” Sgt. Frank Partridge told CP24.

At around 2:50 p.m., multiple social media users posted that they were sheltering in stores after shots were fired in the mall.

“I’m in Yorkdale shots were fired ? Locked in the Rolex store for safety,” Twitter user Kelly Freeman tweeted.

“Was eating at The Cheesecake Factory when alarms started going and people started running. Stuck in the parking lot,” wrote Travis Paul, another Twitter user who was at the mall.

A short time later, police tweeted that there was confirmed discharge of a weapon in the area and said the mall was being evacuated.

Police later confirmed that the shooting took place on the east side of the mall and said the shopping centre is in lockdown.

Bystanders at the mall who were in the area of Starbucks and Nadege said they heard shots fired before people started running.

“We were right beside what happened. It happened in the area of Starbucks and Nadege. We were in the Arc’teryx store,” one man at the mall told CP24. “What we heard sounded like two gunshots. When we heard that everyone started scrambling. All we could think of was head to the back of the store.

He said 14 people huddled at the back of the store while they tried to call police.

“The police then came to get us out of the room, guns drawn. It was something I was not used to seeing in the city of Toronto. Not only how I felt – everyone was , it was surreal at first. I think people might’ve felt it wasn’t what it was, but I knew they were gunshots. Everybody was running.”

In a tweet, police said they are looking for multiple suspects. They described one suspect as a male in his 20s who was wearing a black jacket with a hoodie and blue jeans. A second suspect was described as a skinny male in his 20s, standing around five-foot-nine and carrying a black handgun.

No serious injuries have been reported so far.

Subway trains are bypassing Yorkdale Station as police investigate.

Aerial images showed hundreds of people standing in crowds outside the mall following the evacuation.

Police are advising people to avoid the area for the time being.

- With files from Chris Herhault