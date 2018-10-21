

Web Staff, CP24.com





By the time Monday night is over, Torontonians will know what city council will look like for the next four years. CP24 is the only broadcaster in the city that will have live TV coverage for the entire evening, starting at 7 p.m. You can also catch the live coverage on CP24.com.

Your Vote 2018 is hosted by Stephanie Smyth and Nathan Downer. CP24 will also have crews fanned out throughout the GTA, to track the mayoral and council results, as they come in. Aleem Kanji, political strategist and vice-president of government relations for Sutherland Corporation, will provide ward-by-ward analysis. And an expert panel to break down what the results mean for the region.

The panel:

Adrienne Batra

Adrienne Batra is the editor-in-chief of the Toronto Sun, with deep fiscal conservative roots. She is the former Manitoba director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, but became a household name as a key member of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford’s inner circle during his infamous ‘stop the gravy train’ campaign.

Marit Stiles

Marit Stiles is a the MPP for the riding of Davenport, and the NDP education critic. This is her first term at Queen’s Park. She spent the previous four years in municipal politics, as a Toronto District School Board trustee. Stiles is a longtime social justice, transit and public education advocate.

Josh Colle

Outgoing TTC Chair Josh Colle was on Toronto city council for eight years. He represented Ward 15, Eglington-Lawrence for two terms, and served as a TDSB trustee before that. Prior to his political career, Colle worked in the private sector and is returning to that, so he can spend more time with his family.