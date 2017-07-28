

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The federal minister of innovation, science and economic development will be in Toronto today to make an announcement regarding community infrastructure in the city.

Navdeep Bains will be joined by Mayor John Tory and Coun. Stephen Holyday for the 11 a.m. announcement at the Etobicoke Olympium, which is a multi-use recreational facility on Rathburn Road.

According to Tory’s itinerary, the announcement is “in support of community infrastructure for the City of Toronto.”

No further details are known.