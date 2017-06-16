

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





One person is seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash in north Etobicoke on Friday afternoon.

It happened along Steeles Avenue West at Gihon Spring Drive around 2:30 p.m.

The collision occurred between a pickup truck and minivan, Toronto paramedics said.

Both drivers were extracted from their vehicles.

One victim has been rushed to hospital, according to paramedics. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators have shut down Steeles Avenue West between Martin Grove Road and Kipling Avenue.

TTC is diverting in the area.