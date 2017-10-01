

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two men believed to be in their 20s are dead after a shooting took place outside of Rebel nightclub in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident took place in the parking lot of the Port Lands nightclub in the area of Polson and Cherry streets at around 3 a.m.

Officers responded to sounds of gunshots in the area before locating two victims at the scene.

The first male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second male victim was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Speaking to reporters at the scene on Sunday morning, Det. Kathy Stephenson said an altercation led to the fatal shooting.

“We have reason to believe at this time that the victims and the suspects were patrons at Rebel nightclub,” Stephenson said. “There was an altercation that occurred in the parking lot of Rebel nightclub and we believe that altercation was what led to the shooting.”

As well, Stephenson said police have reviewed surveillance footage provided by the nightclub.

“We have been able to download much of the video here at Rebel nightclub, who have been very cooperative,” she said. “At this time, we’re reviewing that video and I hope to have stills from that video that will assist us in identifying the suspects.”

Police said a black suspect vehicle fled the scene at a “high rate of speed” and was last seen travelling northbound on the Don Valley Parkway.

No information on any possible suspects has been released.

Police are asking anyone with further information to call them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).