3 people injured in Caledon, Ont. crash
A multi-vehicle collision in Caledon, Ont. on Thursday evening injured three people. (Peel Regional Paramedic Services)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Thursday, May 25, 2017 8:56PM EDT
Three people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ont. on Thursday evening.
The collision happened between a car and pickup truck at Albion Vaughan Road and Highway 5 around 5:30 p.m.
A woman was rushed to hospital with seriously injured, while two others suffered minor injuries, according to Peel paramedics.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.