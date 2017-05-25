

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Three people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ont. on Thursday evening.

The collision happened between a car and pickup truck at Albion Vaughan Road and Highway 5 around 5:30 p.m.

A woman was rushed to hospital with seriously injured, while two others suffered minor injuries, according to Peel paramedics.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.