

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Three people have been rushed to hospital with minor injuries after a multiple car pile-up in North York on Friday evening.

The collision happened at Steeles Avenue and Woodbine Avenue near Highway 404 around 5:30 p.m.

Seven-vehicles were involved in the crash, including one which flipped onto its side in the middle of the roadway, Toronto police said.

Michael Chan told CP24 he was stopped at a red light when he heard a crash sound from behind. The driver says he saw a black SUV slide across the roadway, flip and two other vehicles smash into each other.

The licence plate of the black SUV that rolled over read "never late."

There is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Steeles Avenue is closed in both directions between Victoria Park and Woodbine avenues.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.