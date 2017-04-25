

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Four young girls are being commended for their bravery after they thwarted what could have been a dangerous situation with an unknown man.

Sarah Donaldson said her 10-year-old daughter and three friends were walking home from Danforth Gardens School in Scarborough when their typical routine took a scary turn.

The little girl, who cannot be identified, said she goes to the library after school with her friends every day.

But this time, she said they decided to first stop at a nearby convenience store to buy candy.

The girl said that as they left the store, a man in a vehicle pulled up near them.

“He stopped the car, he got out, he opened the back door and he pointed at it and said, ‘Come in I have candy, don't be scared. Come in,’” the girl said.

“Then we also heard him say, ‘If you don't come in I’ll track you down with my car and I'll chase you, I'll get you.’”

The girls said they ran away from the man and into the library where they found an adult who called 9-1-1.

Toronto police arrived at the library soon after and spoke to each of the four girls about what happened and what they saw.

By the end of the night, officers phoned the Donaldsons to tell them that they had found a suspect.

Police say it was the girls’ statements that led them to arrest a 66-year-old man.

He has since been charged with four counts of criminal harassment.

Donaldson said she’s “super proud” her daughter acted quickly and did the right thing – something she says she’s always taught her to do.

“This can happen to anyone at any time,” Donaldson said.

“Nobody should ever have their head in the sand that it can't happen to them, because it can happen right in your own backyard.”