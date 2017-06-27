

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Four people are injured after an SUV collided with a freight train in Asphodel-Norwood Township – around 30-kilometres east of Peterborough, Ont. – on Tuesday evening.

The SUV was travelling northbound on Third Line, north of Highway 7, shortly before 6 p.m. when it didn’t stop at a railway crossing, Ontario Provincial Police say. It was T-boned by an eastbound freight train, landing in a ditch.

All four occupants suffered varying injuries, according to Peterborough County OPP Const. Jason Folz.

The driver of the SUV was airlifted by Ornge Air Ambulance to a trauma unit at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Folz added. The other three passengers were taken to a Peterborough hospital where they are being treated for minor injuries.

The train was travelling “very slow” at the time of the crash, which is why the occupant's injuries weren’t as serious as originally expected, Folz explained.

No other injuries were reported and train service has since resumed.

Investigators have yet to determine if any charges will be laid.

“Police wish to remind motorists to come to a complete stop at uncontrolled railway crossings and to only proceed when the crossing is clear,” Folz said in a news release.