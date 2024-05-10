One woman suffered minor injuries after police say she crashed her vehicle into a house in Mississauga overnight.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on Fieldgate Drive, located near Bloor Street and Dixie Road.

Images from the scene show significant damage to the residence involved.

The driver, who is believed to be in her 20s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.