80 people face 412 charges in Hamilton drug and gun bust
Hamilton police say 80 people have been charged after a gun and drug bust. (Hamilton police)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 18, 2017 3:20PM EDT
HAMILTON - Police in Hamilton say 80 people are facing charges in a drug trafficking and firearms investigation.
They say the operation - dubbed Project Phoenix - began in July and saw 44 search warrants executed across Hamilton.
Investigators say 79 adults and a youth - all from the Hamilton area - are facing a total of 412 charges.
They say officers seized cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana - including 378 plants from an outdoor grow operation - and other street drugs during the investigation.
Police also seized several weapons, including handguns, shotguns, rifles, brass knuckles and illegal knives.
They say the investigation continues.