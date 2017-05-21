

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An Amber Alert previously issued for a missing northern Ontario toddler has been cancelled after the girl was found safe, police confirm.

Police say the two-year-old girl was last seen with her stepfather at around 9 p.m. on Saturday near the area of Emo, Ontario.

Fort Francis OPP previously said the girl was abducted from Rainy River, near the Manitoba border.

At around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police confirmed that the girl had been found safe.

Investigators have not yet said where she was located or if any charges will be laid in connection with the incident.