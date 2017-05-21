Amber Alert cancelled after northern Ontario girl, 2, found safe
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 6:24AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 21, 2017 8:02AM EDT
An Amber Alert previously issued for a missing northern Ontario toddler has been cancelled after the girl was found safe, police confirm.
Police say the two-year-old girl was last seen with her stepfather at around 9 p.m. on Saturday near the area of Emo, Ontario.
Fort Francis OPP previously said the girl was abducted from Rainy River, near the Manitoba border.
At around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police confirmed that the girl had been found safe.
Investigators have not yet said where she was located or if any charges will be laid in connection with the incident.