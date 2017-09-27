

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Police are appealing for witnesses after anti-Semitic and anti-Black graffiti was located at an Aurora school on Wednesday.

York Regional Police responded to a call around 9 a.m. for reports of “hateful” graffiti sprayed onto a school, located on River Ridge Boulevard.

Officers did not identify the school in question.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, York police said the following incident is being addressed as a “hate crime.”

“These kinds of crimes not only hurt the community that has been targeted, but they hurt us all,” the news release said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and are asking anyone with dashcam footage in that area to contact police.

Investigators are asking for anyone with further information to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.