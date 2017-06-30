

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Today will be the busiest day in the history of Billy Bishop Airport with more than 13,000 passengers expected to travel through the facility.

PortsToronto says that the spike in traffic at the airport is likely due to a high-volume of passengers celebrating the Canada Day holiday.

Of the 13,000 people expected to pass through the airport on Friday, about 8,300 of them will be travelling to Canadian destinations.

The uptick in traffic isn’t limited to today either. Officials say they expect more than 30,000 passengers to use the airport over the course of the weekend.

“Over the course of the three days, we will welcome more passengers than we did during the entire year in 2005,” Executive Vice President of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport Gene Cabral said in a press release. “Whether celebrating Canada Day in Toronto or taking off to Canada 150 celebrations in Ottawa or one of the many other cities commemorating Canada’s big day, more and more people are choosing our airport for a convenient, customer-focussed travel experience from curb to gate and beyond.”

Officials are warning passengers to arrive at the airport well ahead of their flights due to the potential for longer lines.