

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 17-year-old boy is in police custody after a series of dirt bike thefts where the suspect posed as a prospective buyer in Scarborough and then sped off with the bike during a test drive.

Investigators say the suspect would post a wanted ad on Kijiji, asking for dirt bikes for sale.

The suspect allegedly lured sellers to the area of Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East.

He then asked the seller for a test drive, sometimes offering a small amount of cash as collateral.

The suspect then fled the scene on the bike in each instance, not returning it to the seller.

Several victims then reported the thefts to 41 Division.

On Saturday, police arrested a 17-year-old boy in relation to the thefts.

He has been charged with one count of theft over $5,000, one count of theft under $5,000, and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and over $5,000.

He will appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East at an unspecified later date.

Per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, he cannot be identified.

Investigators say there is at least one other suspect who has not been apprehended.

He is described as a white male, between 17 and 21-years-old. He stands five-feet-ten inches tall and was seen wearing a black money purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).