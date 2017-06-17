Boy, 4, drowns in backyard pool in Hamilton
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 17, 2017 11:15PM EDT
Hamilton police say a 4-year-old boy has died after he was pulled without vital signs from a pool in that city on Saturday evening.
Police told CTV News Toronto they were called to a home on Edgemont Street North, north of Main Street East at 7 p.m.
They say the boy’s parents found him lifeless in the pool.
He was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital but later pronounced dead.
No foul play is suspected. Police are conducting a sudden death investigation.