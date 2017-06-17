

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Hamilton police say a 4-year-old boy has died after he was pulled without vital signs from a pool in that city on Saturday evening.

Police told CTV News Toronto they were called to a home on Edgemont Street North, north of Main Street East at 7 p.m.

They say the boy’s parents found him lifeless in the pool.

He was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital but later pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected. Police are conducting a sudden death investigation.