

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A five-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision in Scarborough over the weekend.

It happened at around 7 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Neilson Road and Crow Trail.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was driving a 2005 Honda Accord southbound on Neilson Road she collided with a 2004 Ford Ranger, which was making a left turn on to Crow Trail.

A five-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the Honda, was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).