

The Canadian Press





KENORA, Ont. -- Provincial police in Kenora, Ont., say an eight-year-old boy was found dead at Rushing River Provincial Park.

OPP say they were called to investigate reports of a missing person.

They say they searched the park with the emergency response team, a K9 unit and the Kenora Marine and Trails unit.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was found dead.

A post-mortem is being scheduled.