Boy, 8, found dead in northwestern Ontario provincial park
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 11:15AM EDT
KENORA, Ont. -- Provincial police in Kenora, Ont., say an eight-year-old boy was found dead at Rushing River Provincial Park.
OPP say they were called to investigate reports of a missing person.
They say they searched the park with the emergency response team, a K9 unit and the Kenora Marine and Trails unit.
The boy, whose name has not been released, was found dead.
A post-mortem is being scheduled.