BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Canadian man has been sentenced to 20 years in a U.S. federal prison for his role in a smuggling operation that sent more than $130 million worth of drugs between the United States and Canada.

Harinder Dhaliwal, of Brampton, Ontario, was sentenced on conspiracy charges Wednesday in federal court in Buffalo.

Prosecutors say that the operation involving Dhaliwal and at least six others sent cocaine from the United States into Canada and marijuana and ecstasy from Canada to the United States between 2006 and 2011. The drugs were hidden in secret compartments in the floors of tractor-trailers.

Six co-defendants also have been convicted.