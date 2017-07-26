

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person was rushed to hospital this morning following a stabbing in Brampton, Peel paramedics say.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. near Queen Street and The Gore Road.

Paramedics say one male was found suffering from stab wounds at the scene and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

According to police, two people suffered non-life-threatening during the incident but paramedics say only one person was taken to hospital and no one was treated at the scene.

Police have not provided any information on possible suspects and the age of the victim has not been released.